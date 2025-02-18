Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How new Ofsted report cards could be improved – by giving parents what they want to know

By Toby Greany, Professor of Education, University of Nottingham
Change is underway at Ofsted, England’s schools inspectorate. Headline judgments that summed up a whole school in one or two words have been discarded in favour of a proposed report card system that promises to offer a more rounded assessment of school quality.

According to education secretary Bridget Phillipson, the changes are supposed to make the system…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Understanding of marine ecosystems is alarmingly low – here’s why ocean literacy matters
~ EastEnders at 40: how a ‘public service soap’ became a national institution
~ Can adults learn to develop absolute pitch? Our research challenges a longstanding myth
~ Roman London’s first basilica found under an office block – here’s what it reveals about the ancient city
~ How to be happy with what you have – and avoid the trap of comparison
~ Britain’s unearned wealth has ballooned – a modest capital tax could help avoid austerity and boost the economy
~ Surfer’s ear: the condition that might leave wild swimmers and surfers with hearing loss
~ How California can rebuild safer, more resilient cities after wildfires without pricing out workers
~ How Oscar-nominated screenwriters attempt to craft authentic dialogue, dialects and accents
~ Nat King Cole’s often overlooked role in the Civil Rights Movement
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter