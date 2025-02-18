Deporting millions of immigrants would shock the US economy, increasing housing, food and other prices
By Francisco I. Pedraza, Professor of political scinece, Arizona State University
Jason L. Morín, Professor of Political Science, California State University, Northridge
Loren Collingwood, Associate Professor of political science, University of New Mexico
While immigrants without legal authorization make up about 5% of the U.S. workforce, these workers are concentrated in particular industries, including agriculture.
