Quantum effects make distant objects move together: new research finds this may happen with ripples in space
By Partha Nandi, Postdoc Fellow, Stellenbosch University
Bibhas Ranjan Majhi, Associate Professor, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
Galaxies, planets, black holes: to most people, everything about our Universe sounds and feels enormous. But while it’s true that much of what happens millions of light years away is large, there are also processes happening at the quantum end of the scale. That’s the branch of science which explains how nature works at very small scales – smaller than atoms. At this level, things behave in surprising ways.
Theoretical physicists Partha Nandi and Bibhas Ranjan Majhi explored the possibility that gravitational waves – ripples in space caused by massive objects moving or…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 18, 2025