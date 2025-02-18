Tolerance.ca
Ukraine peace talks: Trump is bringing Russia back in from the cold and ticking off items on Putin’s wish list

By James Rodgers, Reader in International Journalism, City St George's, University of London
The meeting now underway in Saudi Arabia between senior delegations from the United States and Russia could be the first step towards an end to the war in Ukraine – and not just an end to the war. The New York Times has reported that the talks may cover issues beyond the battlefield, with the resumption of US-Russia business ties on the table, too.

Whatever is discussed, Ukraine seems set to lose out.

The same cannot be said of the long-term occupant of the Kremlin.…The Conversation


