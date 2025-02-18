Tolerance.ca
View from the Hill: will Albanese opt for an April election now a rate cut has him breathing more easily?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Reserve Bank has delivered the expected modest rate cut of a quarter of a percentage point, and we’re set for the predictable frenzy of speculation about an April election.

The cut is unlikely to be a major vote changer, after 13 increases. But it was absolutely vital to the government. Labor would have suffered a big knock if Michele Bullock and her board had held out.

The cut underpins the narrative of things improving, and may put voters in a better mood. At least that’s the government’s thinking.

