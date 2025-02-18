Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Reserve Bank has cut rates for the first time in four years. But it is cautious about future cuts

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
The Reserve Bank cut official interest rates on Tuesday, the first decrease in four years, saying inflationary pressures are easing “a little more quickly than expected”.

However, the central bank said the outlook for economic activity and inflation remains uncertain, with a risk that household spending may be slower than expected.

The reduction in the cash rate target will come as a relief to the one-third…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
