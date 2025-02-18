Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s view of the world is becoming clear: America’s interests matter more than any set of rules

By John Blaxland, Professor, Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, Australian National University
The US is sending a message to its allies: he’s putting American interests first – not theirs. And this means dealing with Russia. So, how will Europe respond?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Having dense breasts is linked to cancer. But advice about breast density can depend on where you live
~ NACC belatedly to investigate whether six Robodebt referrals engaged in ‘corrupt conduct’
~ US, EU, UK: Lift Syria Sanctions Hindering Recovery
~ Guatemala: Failed Response to Sexual Violence Against Girls
~ View from the Hill: will Albanese opt for an April election now a rate cut has him breathing more easily?
~ What is divestiture and how would it stop insurance companies ‘ripping off’ customers?
~ The Reserve Bank has cut rates for the first time in four years. But it is cautious about future cuts
~ Fish and chips shouldn’t come with a catch: how Australia can keep illegal seafood off our plates
~ YouTube hosts a lot of garbage – but the government is right to let kids keep watching it
~ Australian houses are getting larger. For a more sustainable future, our houses can’t be the space for everything
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter