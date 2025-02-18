Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Having dense breasts is linked to cancer. But advice about breast density can depend on where you live

By Jennifer Stone, Principal Research Fellow, School of Population and Global Health, The University of Western Australia
Having dense breasts is a clear risk factor for breast cancer. It can also make cancers hard to spot on mammograms.

Yet you might not be aware you have dense breasts, even after mammographic screening.

In Australia, advice for women with dense breasts and their health-care professionals can be inconsistent and confusing.

This is because there’s not currently consensus on whether women who have dense…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
