Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NACC belatedly to investigate whether six Robodebt referrals engaged in ‘corrupt conduct’

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The National Anti-Corruption Commission will finally investigate whether six people referred to it by the royal commission into Robodebt engaged in corrupt conduct.

This follows an independent reconsideration by former High Court judge Geoffrey Nettle, who examined the NACC"s original decision not to pursue the referrals.

That decision was highly controversial, bringing a plethora of complaints, and sharp criticism of NACC chief Paul Brereton.

The NACC’s inspector, Gail Furness, found Brereton had not adequately excused himself when the matter was considered.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump’s view of the world is becoming clear: America’s interests matter more than any set of rules
~ Having dense breasts is linked to cancer. But advice about breast density can depend on where you live
~ US, EU, UK: Lift Syria Sanctions Hindering Recovery
~ Guatemala: Failed Response to Sexual Violence Against Girls
~ View from the Hill: will Albanese opt for an April election now a rate cut has him breathing more easily?
~ What is divestiture and how would it stop insurance companies ‘ripping off’ customers?
~ The Reserve Bank has cut rates for the first time in four years. But it is cautious about future cuts
~ Fish and chips shouldn’t come with a catch: how Australia can keep illegal seafood off our plates
~ YouTube hosts a lot of garbage – but the government is right to let kids keep watching it
~ Australian houses are getting larger. For a more sustainable future, our houses can’t be the space for everything
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter