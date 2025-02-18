Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US, EU, UK: Lift Syria Sanctions Hindering Recovery

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Sweeping sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, and other countries are hindering the restoration of essential services in Syria, Human Rights Watch said today.These sanctions, imposed on the former government of Bashar al-Assad, remain in place despite its collapse and lack clear, measurable conditions for removal. They are hindering reconstruction efforts and exacerbating the suffering of millions of Syrians struggling to access critical rights, including to electricity and an adequate standard of living. “Syria is in desperate need of reconstruction…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
