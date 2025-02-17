Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

YouTube hosts a lot of garbage – but the government is right to let kids keep watching it

By Catherine Page Jeffery, Lecturer in Media and Communications, University of Sydney
Joanne Gray, Senior Lecturer in Digital Cultures, University of Sydney
When the Australian government passed legislation in November last year banning young people under 16 from social media, it included exemptions for platforms “that are primarily for the purposes of education and health support”. One such platform was YouTube.

The government is currently…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
