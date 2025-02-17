Australian houses are getting larger. For a more sustainable future, our houses can’t be the space for everything
By Bhavna Middha, ARC DECRA Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Nicola Willand, Associate Professor, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
People now see spaces like hobby rooms or ‘man-caves’ as integral to their home life, and buy or build houses with this in mind.
