Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australian houses are getting larger. For a more sustainable future, our houses can’t be the space for everything

By Bhavna Middha, ARC DECRA Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Nicola Willand, Associate Professor, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
People now see spaces like hobby rooms or ‘man-caves’ as integral to their home life, and buy or build houses with this in mind.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
