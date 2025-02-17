Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Australia’s GST a tax or a tariff? And why has it become a target in the trade wars?

By Felicity Deane, Professor, Queensland University of Technology
The White House plan to place tariffs on countries with a domestic consumption tax means Australia’s GST could be in the firing line.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
