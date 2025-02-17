Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With just 5 years to go, the world is failing on a vital deal to halt biodiversity loss

By Justine Bell-James, Professor, TC Beirne School of Law, The University of Queensland
James Watson, Professor in Conservation Science, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
Almost 200 nations have signed an ambitious agreement to halt and reverse biodiversity loss but none is on track to meet the crucial goal, our new research reveals.

The agreement, known formally as the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, seeks to coordinate global efforts to conserve and restore biodiversity. Its overarching goal is to safeguard biodiversity for future generations.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
