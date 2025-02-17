Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Faced with the unthinkable, we must fight back’: Gisele Pelicot’s daughter is combating drug-facilitated sexual abuse

By Catherine Kevin, Associate Professor in Australian History, Flinders University
Caroline Darian bears ‘a crushing double burden’ as the daughter of Gisèle Pelicot and her tormentor. In her memoir, she processes her trauma by fighting for change.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australians are waiting 12 years on average before seeking help for a mental health problem – new research
~ Is Australia’s GST a tax or a tariff? And why has it become a target in the trade wars?
~ With just 5 years to go, the world is failing on a vital deal to halt biodiversity loss
~ Should you be allowed to sue a judge? The High Court says no
~ Boys not only perform better in maths, they are also more confident about the subject than girls
~ Australian students just recorded the lowest civics scores since testing began. But young people do care about politics
~ Meta’s new content policies risk fueling more mass violence and genocide
~ Green skills to help nature repair itself are scarce: what we’re doing to train more experts in South Africa and Senegal
~ Goma is threatened by conflict and a volcano: we’ve created a handbook to help hotspots like these
~ Deeply religious African countries (surprisingly) provide little state support to religion – unlike countries in Europe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter