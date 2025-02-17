Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meta’s new content policies risk fueling more mass violence and genocide

By Amnesty International
By Pat de Brún, Head of Big Tech Accountability at Amnesty International and Maung Sawyeddollah, the founder and Executive Director of the Rohingya Students’ Network. Recent content policy announcements by Meta pose a grave threat to vulnerable communities globally and drastically increase the risk that the company will yet again contribute to mass violence and […] The post Meta’s new content policies risk fueling more mass violence and genocide  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Green skills to help nature repair itself are scarce: what we’re doing to train more experts in South Africa and Senegal
~ Goma is threatened by conflict and a volcano: we’ve created a handbook to help hotspots like these
~ Deeply religious African countries (surprisingly) provide little state support to religion – unlike countries in Europe
~ Murder of gay South African imam Muhsin Hendricks reignites queer Muslim debate
~ A new theory explains how water first arrived on Earth
~ EU consumers don’t trust US goods: a look into Trump’s trade deficit claims
~ Remembering the Poly-1: what NZ’s forgotten homegrown school computer can teach us about state-led innovation
~ When a bishop called on Trump to ‘have mercy’, she was following the old Christian tradition of parrhesia
~ Geoengineering is politically off-limits – could a Trump presidency change that?
~ YouTube at 20: how it transformed viewing in eight steps
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter