Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Green skills to help nature repair itself are scarce: what we’re doing to train more experts in South Africa and Senegal

By Matthew Weaver, Researcher, ARUA Water Centre of Excellence, Institute for Water Research, Rhodes University
Sinetemba Xoxo, Postdoctoral fellow, Rhodes University
Sukhmani Mantel, Associate Professor at the ARUA Water Centre of Excellence Academic Manager, Institute for Water Research, Rhodes University
Universities in Senegal and South Africa are now teaching the skills of setting up nature-inspired projects to deal with some of the problems of climate change.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
