Deeply religious African countries (surprisingly) provide little state support to religion – unlike countries in Europe

By David Jeffery-Schwikkard, PhD Candidate (Theology and Religious Studies), King's College London
In most of the world, countries with religious populations are more likely to have governments that support religion through laws and policies. These laws might include religious education, funding for religious institutions, and laws based on religious values. Not so in sub-Saharan Africa.

In a recently…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
