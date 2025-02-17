Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Murder of gay South African imam Muhsin Hendricks reignites queer Muslim debate

By Amanullah De Sondy, Senior Lecturer in Contemporary Islam and Head of Department, University College Cork
Gunned down on Saturday morning, the man dubbed the world’s first openly gay Imam was as loved as he was controversial. A friend and scholar reflects.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Meta’s new content policies risk fueling more mass violence and genocide
~ Green skills to help nature repair itself are scarce: what we’re doing to train more experts in South Africa and Senegal
~ Goma is threatened by conflict and a volcano: we’ve created a handbook to help hotspots like these
~ Deeply religious African countries (surprisingly) provide little state support to religion – unlike countries in Europe
~ A new theory explains how water first arrived on Earth
~ EU consumers don’t trust US goods: a look into Trump’s trade deficit claims
~ Remembering the Poly-1: what NZ’s forgotten homegrown school computer can teach us about state-led innovation
~ When a bishop called on Trump to ‘have mercy’, she was following the old Christian tradition of parrhesia
~ Geoengineering is politically off-limits – could a Trump presidency change that?
~ YouTube at 20: how it transformed viewing in eight steps
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter