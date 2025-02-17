Tolerance.ca
EU consumers don’t trust US goods: a look into Trump’s trade deficit claims

By Waya Quiviger, Professor of Practice of Gobal Governance and Development, IE University
The US-EU trade war is gathering pace. Following the imposition of 25% US import tariffs on steel and aluminium from March 12, President Trump has announced further plans to introduce “reciprocal” tariffs on all countries on or after April 1. This means that the US would match other countries’ import duties in a tit-for-tat manner, or as Trump put it, “they charge us, we charge them”.


