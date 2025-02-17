Tolerance.ca
Remembering the Poly-1: what NZ’s forgotten homegrown school computer can teach us about state-led innovation

By Mark Rickerby, Lecturer, School of Product Design, University of Canterbury
The story of the Poly-1 computer is a lesson in how long-lasting innovation requires government investment across disciplines – not just science and technology.The Conversation


