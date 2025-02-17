Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When a bishop called on Trump to ‘have mercy’, she was following the old Christian tradition of parrhesia

By Morwenna Ludlow, Professor of Christian History and Theology, University of Exeter
When Bishop Mariann Budde closed her sermon at the National Prayer Service at Washington National Cathedral on January 21 she called on Donald Trump, who was sitting in front of her, “to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now”.

Trump…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
