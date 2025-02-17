Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

YouTube at 20: how it transformed viewing in eight steps

By Alex Connock, Senior Fellow, Said Business School, University of Oxford
The world’s biggest video sharing platform, YouTube, has just turned 20.

It was started inauspiciously in February 2005 by former PayPal employees Chad Hurley, Steve Chen and Jawed Karim – with a 19-second video of Karim exploring San Diego Zoo.

That year, YouTube’s disruption of the media timeline was minimal enough for there to be no mention of it…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Meta’s new content policies risk fueling more mass violence and genocide
~ Green skills to help nature repair itself are scarce: what we’re doing to train more experts in South Africa and Senegal
~ Goma is threatened by conflict and a volcano: we’ve created a handbook to help hotspots like these
~ Deeply religious African countries (surprisingly) provide little state support to religion – unlike countries in Europe
~ Murder of gay South African imam Muhsin Hendricks reignites queer Muslim debate
~ A new theory explains how water first arrived on Earth
~ EU consumers don’t trust US goods: a look into Trump’s trade deficit claims
~ Remembering the Poly-1: what NZ’s forgotten homegrown school computer can teach us about state-led innovation
~ When a bishop called on Trump to ‘have mercy’, she was following the old Christian tradition of parrhesia
~ Geoengineering is politically off-limits – could a Trump presidency change that?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter