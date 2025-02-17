Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Europe left scrambling in face of wavering US security guarantees

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
European leaders are scrambling to respond to what looks like the end of reliable US protection of the continent. It is unclear what the “main European countries” (which includes the UK) might be able to agree at a hastily convened meeting in Paris on Monday February 17. But individual countries, including…The Conversation


© The Conversation
