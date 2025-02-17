Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Singapore/Malaysia: Imminent execution of Pannir Selvam Pranthaman must be halted

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International Malaysia is greatly alarmed at the scheduling of the execution of Malaysian Pannir Selvam Pranthaman in Singapore on Thursday 20 February. The violations of human rights protections seen in his case would render the execution arbitrary and unlawful under international law and standards. We join his family and many others in urging the […] The post Singapore/Malaysia: Imminent execution of Pannir Selvam Pranthaman must be halted appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Too distracted to watch? Netflix has the perfect ‘second-screen’ show for you
~ What Canada can learn from the European Union about dealing with chaos and crises
~ Canadian immigrants are overqualified and underemployed — reforms must address this
~ Namibia’s Shark Island: Europe’s push for green hydrogen risks compromising sites of colonial genocide
~ Amish voters for Trump? The Amish and the religion factor in Republican electoral politics
~ Why is there so much gold in west Africa?
~ How Thailand’s TV lesbian romances captured a global audience
~ Why did life evolve to be so colourful? Research is starting to give us some answers
~ What does the US public think about sending troops to foreign wars? Here’s what the evidence shows
~ Autistic women face barriers to safe and supportive maternity care – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter