Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Canada can learn from the European Union about dealing with chaos and crises

By Jörg Broschek, Professor and Laurier Research Chair, Political Science, Wilfrid Laurier University
As Canadians experience their very own ‘Zeitenwende’ — the end of an era — in the wake of Trump’s desire to absorb Canada into the U.S., Canadian leaders should learn from the EU.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
