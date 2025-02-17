Tolerance.ca
Canadian immigrants are overqualified and underemployed — reforms must address this

By Marshia Akbar, Director of the BMO Newcomer Workforce Integration Lab and Research Lead on Labour Migration at the CERC Migration and Integration Program at TMU, Toronto Metropolitan University
Anna Triandafyllidou, Canada Excellence Research Chair in Migration and Integration, Toronto Metropolitan University
Blaming newcomers — particularly international students and their spouses — for job shortages overlooks deeper structural issues in the labour market.The Conversation


