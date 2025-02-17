Tolerance.ca
Why is there so much gold in west Africa?

By Raymond Kazapoe, Senior lecturer, University for Development Studies
Militaries that have taken power in Africa’s Sahel region – notably Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger – have put pressure on western mining firms for a fairer distribution of revenue from the lucrative mining sector.

Gold is one of the resources at the heart of these tensions. West Africa has been a renowned gold mining hub for centuries, dating back to the ancient Ghana empire, which earned its reputation as the “Land of Gold” because of its…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
