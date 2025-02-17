Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Thailand’s TV lesbian romances captured a global audience

By Eva Cheuk-Yin Li, Lecturer in Sociology (Media & Cultural Studies Team), Lancaster University
Ka-Wei Pang, Lecturer in Cultural Studies, Chinese University of Hong Kong
The rise of queer romances for women in Thailand signals the emergence of more tolerant and progressive attitudes to LGBTQ+ people.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Singapore/Malaysia: Imminent execution of Pannir Selvam Pranthaman must be halted
~ Too distracted to watch? Netflix has the perfect ‘second-screen’ show for you
~ What Canada can learn from the European Union about dealing with chaos and crises
~ Canadian immigrants are overqualified and underemployed — reforms must address this
~ Namibia’s Shark Island: Europe’s push for green hydrogen risks compromising sites of colonial genocide
~ Amish voters for Trump? The Amish and the religion factor in Republican electoral politics
~ Why is there so much gold in west Africa?
~ Why did life evolve to be so colourful? Research is starting to give us some answers
~ What does the US public think about sending troops to foreign wars? Here’s what the evidence shows
~ Autistic women face barriers to safe and supportive maternity care – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter