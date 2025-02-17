Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why do skiers sunburn so easily on the slopes? A snow scientist explains

By Steven R. Fassnacht, Professor of Snow Hydrology, Colorado State University
The powdery snow that skiers and snowboarders love, especially on crystal clear days, plays a big role in how much your skin will burn.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
