Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The biggest threat in the Ontario election isn’t Donald Trump, it’s voter disengagement

By Mark Winfield, Professor, Environmental and Urban Change, York University, Canada
Three years ago, Ontario’s Doug Ford won an overwhelming majority government on the basis of the ballots of less than 18 per cent of the province’s eligible voters. Are voters still disengaged?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Singapore/Malaysia: Imminent execution of Pannir Selvam Pranthaman must be halted
~ Too distracted to watch? Netflix has the perfect ‘second-screen’ show for you
~ What Canada can learn from the European Union about dealing with chaos and crises
~ Canadian immigrants are overqualified and underemployed — reforms must address this
~ Namibia’s Shark Island: Europe’s push for green hydrogen risks compromising sites of colonial genocide
~ Amish voters for Trump? The Amish and the religion factor in Republican electoral politics
~ Why is there so much gold in west Africa?
~ How Thailand’s TV lesbian romances captured a global audience
~ Why did life evolve to be so colourful? Research is starting to give us some answers
~ What does the US public think about sending troops to foreign wars? Here’s what the evidence shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter