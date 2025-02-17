Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How did Hong Kong get entangled in the US-China trade war?

By Hong Kong Free Press
Since the enactment of National Security Law in June 2020 in Hong Kong, the city’s exports to the US have been subject to the same tariffs as those imposed on Chinese goods.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU Inaction Amidst Rwanda-Backed Atrocities in Eastern DR Congo
~ What’s the difference between period pain and endometriosis pain?
~ North Korea’s Unrelenting Human Rights Crisis
~ Lebanon: Destruction of Infrastructure Preventing Returns
~ The best of both worlds? How Australia’s unique democracy evolved
~ Lethal second-generation rat poisons are killing endangered quolls and Tasmanian devils
~ We’ve told this story for 2,500 years: how Hadestown playfully brings alive an ancient Greek myth
~ Would Sidney Nolan be cancelled for painting Ned Kelly today? That’s what Creative Australia has done to Khaled Sabsabi
~ Generative AI is already being used in journalism – here’s how people feel about it
~ Coalition leading narrowly in four polls and would likely win an election held now
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter