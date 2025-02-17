Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

North Korea’s Unrelenting Human Rights Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has released an important new report about North Korea’s human rights situation and OHCHR’s work in the past two years to promote justice for victims.The report, based on extensive interviews with escapees, victims, and former officials, documents the government’s intensifying repression, worsening food security, and the authorities’ persistent use of forced labor, detention, and torture to maintain totalitarian rule. It also cites other recent OHCHR reports documenting abuses that amount to crimes against humanity.The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
