Human Rights Observatory

The best of both worlds? How Australia’s unique democracy evolved

By James Walter, Emeritus Professor of Political Science, Monash University
We are social beings. So, within every group, decisions must be made about how to live together, preserving wellbeing and relations with others. Historically, those decisions were made by tribal leaders, or monarchs and their courts. Yet the ancient states of Greece, needing collective commitment to the battles in which they engaged, realised it would be generated by giving the people, the demos, a voice in what had to be done. From this issued the idea of “democracy”: a particular form of social organisation in which citizens participate in the decisions that affect them.

