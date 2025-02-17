Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We’ve told this story for 2,500 years: how Hadestown playfully brings alive an ancient Greek myth

By Louise Pryke, Honorary Research Associate, Department of Classics and Ancient History, University of Sydney
Based on a myth first told in Greece over 2,500 years ago, Hadestown, now playing in Sydney, is a modern retelling of the story of lovers Orpheus and Eurydice.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
