Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Destruction of Infrastructure Preventing Returns

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon between October 2023 and December 2024 destroyed vast swathes of critical civilian infrastructure and public services, preventing tens of thousands of Lebanese from returning to their homes, Human Rights Watch said today. Since the November 27 ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect, Israeli attacks have reportedly killed at least 57 people in Lebanon, including at least 26 who were attempting to return to villages that remain occupied by the Israeli military. As of February 5, 2025, nearly 100,000…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
