Generative AI is already being used in journalism – here’s how people feel about it
By T.J. Thomson, Senior Lecturer in Visual Communication & Digital Media, RMIT University
Michelle Riedlinger, Associate Professor in Digital Media, Queensland University of Technology
Phoebe Matich, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Generative Authenticity in Journalism and Human Rights Media, ADM+S Centre, Queensland University of Technology
Ryan J. Thomas, Associate Professor, Washington State University
A new report on journalism in seven countries shows AI might have a place in the newsroom – but everyone should proceed with caution.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 16, 2025