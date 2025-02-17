Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Generative AI is already being used in journalism – here’s how people feel about it

By T.J. Thomson, Senior Lecturer in Visual Communication & Digital Media, RMIT University
Michelle Riedlinger, Associate Professor in Digital Media, Queensland University of Technology
Phoebe Matich, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Generative Authenticity in Journalism and Human Rights Media, ADM+S Centre, Queensland University of Technology
Ryan J. Thomas, Associate Professor, Washington State University
A new report on journalism in seven countries shows AI might have a place in the newsroom – but everyone should proceed with caution.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon: Destruction of Infrastructure Preventing Returns
~ The best of both worlds? How Australia’s unique democracy evolved
~ Lethal second-generation rat poisons are killing endangered quolls and Tasmanian devils
~ We’ve told this story for 2,500 years: how Hadestown playfully brings alive an ancient Greek myth
~ Would Sidney Nolan be cancelled for painting Ned Kelly today? That’s what Creative Australia has done to Khaled Sabsabi
~ Coalition leading narrowly in four polls and would likely win an election held now
~ The threat of 3D-printed ‘ghost guns’ is growing, but NZ is yet to act on these 3 big legal gaps
~ NDIS reforms aim to make the scheme fairer. But we’ve found the groups struggling to gain access
~ The New Cold War race for digital currencies could redefine global power. Should Australia be in it?
~ In Afghanistan, families are forced to sell children to survive. Trump’s USAID cuts will be devastating
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter