NDIS reforms aim to make the scheme fairer. But we’ve found the groups struggling to gain access
By George Disney, Research Fellow, Social Epidemiology, The University of Melbourne
Alexandra Devine, Research Fellow, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Anne Kavanagh, Professor of Disability and Health, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW Sydney
Yi Yang, Research Fellow, Social Epidemiology, Melbourne Disability Institute, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
When the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) was established in 2013, one of its driving aims was to make disability services and support systems fairer.
However, our new research shows significant inequalities remain, with some groups finding it much harder than others to be deemed eligible and access a funding plan.
Recent…
- Sunday, February 16, 2025