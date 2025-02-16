Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The New Cold War race for digital currencies could redefine global power. Should Australia be in it?

By Marina Yue Zhang, Associate Professor, Technology and Innovation, University of Technology Sydney
What are central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and why are they crucial to the future of global power? A new book explains – and warns the West needs to act now.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NDIS reforms aim to make the scheme fairer. But we’ve found the groups struggling to gain access
~ In Afghanistan, families are forced to sell children to survive. Trump’s USAID cuts will be devastating
~ Unrest in Bangladesh is revealing the bias at the heart of Google’s search engine
~ We asked young people if they wanted tighter vaping regulation to phase out nicotine – here’s what they said
~ ‘I feel constant anxiety’: how caring for a seriously unwell pet can lead to stress and burnout
~ From Samburu to China: Women as key custodians and perpetrators of illegal sandalwood trafficking
~ View from The Hill: government nabs Coalition policy on foreigners buying houses, Dutton eyes action on insurance companies
~ Has finance for green industry had an impact in Africa? What’s happened in 41 countries over 20 years
~ Fourth industrial revolution in South Africa: inequality stands in the way of true progress
~ Bhutan’s filmmakers are redefining storytelling uniquely rooted in their cultural context
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter