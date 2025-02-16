Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: government nabs Coalition policy on foreigners buying houses, Dutton eyes action on insurance companies

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
With the unembarrassed audacity parties show as an election nears, the government has stolen the opposition’s policy to ban foreign investors buying established homes.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Housing Minister Clare O'Neil have announced foreigners won’t be able to purchase established homes from April 1 for at least two years, with a review to determine whether the ban should be extended.

When the opposition announced its policy last year, Labor was dismissive, pointing out the numbers were minuscule. But the idea is popular with the public and the government is anxious…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Has finance for green industry had an impact in Africa? What’s happened in 41 countries over 20 years
~ Fourth industrial revolution in South Africa: inequality stands in the way of true progress
~ Bhutan’s filmmakers are redefining storytelling uniquely rooted in their cultural context
~ Russia: One year on we demand truth and accountability for Navalny’s death
~ M23 rebels are marching across eastern DRC: the interests driving players in the conflict
~ ‘American dream? No, Latin American dream.’ The poem that is capturing the hearts of immigrants
~ Breaking the cycle of crisis and restoring stability in Africa's Lake Chad region
~ How to find climate data and science the Trump administration removed from government websites
~ Evolving intelligent life took billions of years − but it may not have been as unlikely as many scientists predicted
~ Belarus: Violations remain ‘widespread and systematic’, says independent expert group
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter