Human Rights Observatory

Russia: One year on we demand truth and accountability for Navalny’s death

By Amnesty International
Commemorating the first anniversary of the death in custody of Russian opposition politician and prisoner of conscience Aleksei Navalny, Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard said: “One year has passed since Aleksei Navalny, a prisoner of conscience and a fearless voice against corruption and Russian state repression, lost his life in a remote Russian prison. […] The post Russia: One year on we demand truth and accountability for Navalny’s death appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
