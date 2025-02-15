Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

M23 rebels are marching across eastern DRC: the interests driving players in the conflict

By Kristof Titeca, Professor in International Development, University of Antwerp
The current conditions in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) resemble the situation during the Second Congo War between 1998 and 2003. This resulted in millions of deaths, with neighbouring countries – especially Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi – playing a significant role.

The pan-African weekly The Continent has already…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

