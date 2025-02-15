Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to find climate data and science the Trump administration removed from government websites

By Eric Nost, Associate Professor of Geography, University of Guelph
Alejandro Paz, Energy and Environment Librarian, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Several groups are working to preserve webpages, tools and data – some of which have already gone missing from government webpages since the start of the Trump administration.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
