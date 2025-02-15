How to find climate data and science the Trump administration removed from government websites
By Eric Nost, Associate Professor of Geography, University of Guelph
Alejandro Paz, Energy and Environment Librarian, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Several groups are working to preserve webpages, tools and data – some of which have already gone missing from government webpages since the start of the Trump administration.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, February 14, 2025