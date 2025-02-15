Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Breaking the cycle of crisis and restoring stability in Africa's Lake Chad region

By Adesewa Olofinko
With a ballooning population, armed insurgents, climate crisis, dwindling natural resources, and huge socio-economic disparity, the Lake Chad region has endured a complex plethora of crises since 2009.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
