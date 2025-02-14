Evolving intelligent life took billions of years − but it may not have been as unlikely as many scientists predicted
By Daniel Brady Mills, Postdoctoral Fellow in Geomicrobiology, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Jason Wright, Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Penn State
Jennifer L. Macalady, Professor of Geoscience, Penn State
Humans evolved late in Earth history. While this timing inspired the conclusion that humanlike life is a cosmic improbability, a new study pushes back.
- Friday, February 14, 2025