Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Violations remain ‘widespread and systematic’, says independent expert group

A new report from UN Human Rights Council-mandated experts monitoring Belarus on Friday said that authorities have been committing widespread human rights violations, some amounting to crimes against humanity, as part of a systematic campaign to silence political opposition.


