Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

White Lotus does Thailand dirty

By Andrew Russell, Lecturer, Faculty of Creative & Cultural Industries, University of Portsmouth
Did you hear? There’s been another murder at a White Lotus hotel, this time the one in Thailand.

Back for its third season, Mike White’s critically acclaimed and Emmy award-winning tragi-comedy series follows the terrible exploits of the White Lotus’s rich, primarily white holidaymakers, alongside the local employees.

There is social satire, a lot of drama and always a death in paradise. In the first season there was death in Hawaii; the second in Sicily, Italy, and now, in the third, there’s death in Koh Samui.

As someone who has researched on screen representations…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Belarus: Violations remain ‘widespread and systematic’, says independent expert group
~ UN rights office condemns continuing Israeli military operation in West Bank
~ Most of the world has long feared US power. Now its allies do too.
~ Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – our favourite frazzled English woman is back but life’s more complicated
~ Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says antidepressants are harder to quit than heroin – is he right?
~ Apple Cider Vinegar: how social media gave rise to fraudulent wellness influencers like Belle Gibson
~ Masturbation remains taboo – but research shows how it can be good for you
~ What does the Bible say about who belongs in the ‘promised land’? A biblical scholar explains
~ ‘Myrrh, conifer oil and … breakfast tea’: my sniffer team’s surprise findings on what mummified bodies smell like
~ Serbia is facing its largest-ever protest movement – why is Europe looking away?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter