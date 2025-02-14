Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘For You’: What to know about news on TikTok

By Anne Oeldorf-Hirsch, Associate Professor of Communication Technology, University of Connecticut
Last time you scrolled the “For You” page on TikTok, did you get a video about current events? Politics? Breaking news?

If you’re one of the 63% of teens or 33% of adults in the U.S. who uses TikTok, you probably have. But where did it come from? Who created it? And should you believe what it told you?

As a communication researcher who has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
