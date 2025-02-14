Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In the struggle to get Britain working, the long shadow of austerity could be part of the problem

By Guilherme Klein Martins, Lecturer in Economics, University of Leeds
Austerity is an unusual economic concept. While it is one of the economic terms that attracts the most interest from the public, it remains controversial in policy debates. Advocates argue that reducing government deficits through spending cuts and tax increases restores confidence and stabilises economies. Critics, however, warn that these policies just deepen downturns.

My recent research, using data from 16 countries over several decades, provides new evidence supporting the second view. That…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
