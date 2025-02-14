Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Americans really feel about deporting immigrants – 3 charts explain the conflicting headlines from recent polls

By Leo Gugerty, Professor Emeritus in Psychology, Clemson University
Conflicting polls can make it seem like Americans back Trump’s deportation plan. A psychologist and survey researcher explains how to make sense of the numbers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
